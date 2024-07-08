Russia struck Okhmatdyt children's hospital with Kh-101 cruise missile, SSU reports

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) qualified the Russian missile strike on the National Children's Specialised Hospital "Okhmatdyt" as a war crime and opened criminal proceedings based on this fact.

SSU investigators established Russia hit "Okhmatdyt" with a Kh-101 missile

According to preliminary data from the SSU investigators, the occupiers used a strategic cruise missile, Kh-101, to destroy the medical facility.

Relevant evidence has already been found at the scene of the tragedy: in particular, fragments of the hull of the rear part of the Kh-101 missile with a serial number and part of the rudder of the same missile.

The security service will do everything possible to ensure that the enemy feels maximum retribution for each of his war crimes, including today's attack on Ukraine. This retribution will be both legal and moral. A terrorist state is not an abstract concept. There are specific names of the killers. And nothing will save them from justice, said SSU chief Vasyl Malyuk.

Currently, the number of victims has increased to 16 people, including three children.

The SSU investigative team, together with the National Police and other relevant services, continue to work at the scene of the tragedy.

The investigation is ongoing as part of the criminal proceedings initiated by the Security Service, Chapter 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violations of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder).

What is known about the consequences of the army's missile attacks on Ukraine

According to the National Police, as a result of a series of insidious missile attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, 21 people died and 68 people were injured.

In Kryvyi Rih, as a result of an enemy rocket attack, ten people died, and 42 people were injured.

Two people were injured as a result of damage to an apartment building in the Dnipropetrovsk region.