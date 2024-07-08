Russia's propagandists claim missile strike on Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv 'was planned'

Russian propaganda cynically started spreading fakes that a meeting of the General Staff was allegedly held next to the country's largest children's hospital, "Okhmatdyt". This is how pseudo-journalists of the Russian Federation exposed the terrible truth: the terrorist missile attack on the medical facility in the centre of Kyiv was planned, specifically targeting Ukrainian children.

Russian propagandist Sergei Markov, immediately after the terrorist attack in the Russian Federation began to "disperse" the methodical about the supposed "General Staff meeting, which took place in the building next to "Okhmatdyt". Markov accuses the Armed Forces of Ukraine that "hiding in the civilian population is a common tactic of ISIS and the Ukrainian Benderiv regime."

After hundreds of thousands of dead Ukrainian civilians in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Russian propagandists have the same lie again on their agenda:

The Russian army does not attack civilians because it came to Ukraine to liberate the people from the fascist regime. This is what the generals of the armed forces are trying to take advantage of. They know it, the propagandist hysterically proves.

Moscow announced that it launched a missile attack on Ukrainian cities allegedly in response to Ukrainian shelling of Russian energy facilities.

The Russian Ministry of Defence made such a statement.

In the morning, in response to attempts to cause damage to Russian energy and economy facilities, a group strike was carried out on Ukrainian military industry facilities and the air bases of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the goal of the strike was achieved.

Also, the Ministry of Defence of the aggressor countries stated that the reports of the Armed Forces of Ukraine about "a deliberate Russian missile attack on civilian objects are completely untrue."

Numerous published photos and video footage from Kyiv unequivocally confirm the fact of destruction due to the fall of a Ukrainian air defence missile launched from an anti-aircraft missile complex within the city.

Russian propagandists brazenly lie. After all, there is already a video on the Internet where the Russian missile directly hits the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital.

Ukrainian analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko commented on the lies of the Russians.

The Russians are not ashamed to say openly that they deliberately attack civilian objects that are under the protection of the Geneva Convention! But is this happening for the first time in the third year of the war? Remember the maternity hospital in Mariupol. Remember the drama theater in Mariupol with the huge inscription "CHILDREN!" Think of tens, hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands of other civilian objects that were erased from the face of the earth by the invaders.

Russian missile attack on Ukraine on July 8

On July 8, Russia launched several missile strikes on Ukraine. The strongest impact was around 9:40.

38 missiles of various types were used, 30 of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defense.

In particular, Russia struck the "Okhmatdit" children's hospital in Kyiv, as a result of which two people died. There may be people under the rubble.

As of 15:00, it is known about: