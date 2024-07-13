Six civilians died in Donetsk region during the day due to shelling by the Russian Federation

During the day of July 12, as a result of the strikes of the Russian army in the Donetsk region, civilians were again killed and wounded.

As a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region, 6 people died

As a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk region during the previous day, on July 12, six civilians were killed, and 22 more civilians were injured. This was announced by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

Russia kills civilians! On July 12, the Russians killed 6 residents of Donetsk region: 4 in Myrnograd and 2 in Kostyantynivka. Another 22 people in the region were injured during the day. Vadim Filashkin Head of the Donetsk OVA

The total number of dead and wounded civilians of Donetsk region is presented in the infographic below without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha, which are under occupation

The Russian army attacked Nikopol region - there are wounded

On July 11, the occupation army of Russia struck the Nikopol region with kamikaze drones, it became known about the wounded.

Two people were injured in the Pokrovsk community of the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region after being hit by a Russian kamikaze drone. This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak in Telegram on July 11.

A 65-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman received shrapnel wounds. Sergey Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA

According to him, the injured will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Also, as a result of the shelling, private houses, an outbuilding, a car, and a power line were damaged.