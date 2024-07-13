Six civilians died in Donetsk region during the day due to shelling by the Russian Federation
Six civilians died in Donetsk region during the day due to shelling by the Russian Federation

Donetsk region
During the day of July 12, as a result of the strikes of the Russian army in the Donetsk region, civilians were again killed and wounded.

Points of attention

  • Shelling by the Russian Federation resulted in damage to private houses, farm buildings, cars and power lines in Donetsk region.
  • The Russian army struck the Nikopol region with kamikaze drones, which resulted in the injury of two people in the Pokrovsky community of the Nikopol district.
  • The increased activity of the Russian army in Donbas is a threat to the lives and safety of civilians in the region.

As a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region, 6 people died

As a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk region during the previous day, on July 12, six civilians were killed, and 22 more civilians were injured. This was announced by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

Russia kills civilians! On July 12, the Russians killed 6 residents of Donetsk region: 4 in Myrnograd and 2 in Kostyantynivka. Another 22 people in the region were injured during the day.

The total number of dead and wounded civilians of Donetsk region is presented in the infographic below without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha, which are under occupation

The Russian army attacked Nikopol region - there are wounded

On July 11, the occupation army of Russia struck the Nikopol region with kamikaze drones, it became known about the wounded.

Two people were injured in the Pokrovsk community of the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region after being hit by a Russian kamikaze drone. This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak in Telegram on July 11.

A 65-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman received shrapnel wounds.

According to him, the injured will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Also, as a result of the shelling, private houses, an outbuilding, a car, and a power line were damaged.

