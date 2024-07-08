Three substations in Kyiv damaged after Russian today's missile strike

As a result of the Russian massive shelling of Kyiv on July 8, three transformer substations of DTEK were destroyed or damaged, and the power grid was also damaged.
- 3 transformer substations of DTEK in Kyiv were destroyed or damaged as a result of massive shelling by the Russian Federation.
- Energy workers are already working on the ground to restore substations and power grids.
- On July 8, Russian troops are carrying out a massive combined attack on Ukraine using various types of missiles.
- Reports of the launch of cruise missiles, the celebration of bombers and other types of weapons come from different cities of Ukraine.
- The attack of the Russian Federation resulted in damage not only to energy facilities, but also threatens the peaceful population of various regions of the country.
Three substations in Kyiv were destroyed or damaged
It is indicated that energy workers are already working on the ground.
Russia launched massive missile strikes on Kyiv, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih
Around 10:20 a.m., Russia launched cruise missiles over Ukraine. Explosions rang out in Kyiv, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih. The missile attack continues.
On July 8, Russian troops are carrying out a massive combined attack on Ukraine using various types of missiles. In some cities, particularly Kyiv, explosions are heard, and air defence is working.
According to the monitoring public and the Ukrainian Air Force, the occupiers use a different range of weapons.
It is reported that cruise missiles from Tu-95 bombers were launched, ballistics were involved, and Kinzhal and Kalibr missiles were launched. The network wrote about the additional departure of a group of Tu-22M3 aircraft and the threat of Kh-22 missile launches.
Initially, the sounds of explosions were reported in Kryvyi Rih. Air Force warned about the threat of ballistics. Explosions were also later heard in the Kropyvnytskyi district of the Kirovohrad region.
