Russians used Iskander missiles to strike on Kyiv on June 30, Air Force speaker says
Source:  Telethon "United News"

The Air Force spokesman, Major Ilya Yevlash, stated that the Russian troops hit Ukraine with Iskander missiles on the evening of June 30 and the night of July 1.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops hit Kyiv and the Dnipro with "Iskander" missiles, and the infrastructure was damaged.
  • The occupiers continue to drop naval and aviation ammunition on the civilian population.
  • The Air Force actively responds to the threat and cooperates with emergency services to eliminate the consequences of attacks.
  • The mayor of Kyiv confirmed the fact that a rocket fell in the Obolon district, which led to a fire in a residential building.
  • The situation is tense, but the Armed Forces are ready to defend their territory and protect civilians from Russian aggression.

Russia attacked Kyiv and the Dnipro with "Iskander" missiles

The spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ilya Yevlash, said that Russian troops overnight made one ballistic strike with three Iskander-M missiles on the city of Dnipro.

He reported this information on the national newscast.

The enemy launched a ballistic attack on the city of Dnipro with three "Iskander-M" missiles overnight.

Ilya Yevlash

Ilya Yevlash

Air Force spokesman

According to him, the enemy also hit Kropyvnytskyi with ballistics.

Also, on the evening of June 30, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the enemy launched "Iskander-K" cruise missiles at Kyiv.

It was possible to shoot down two missiles. Unfortunately, infrastructure was damaged as a result of falling debris. In general, we can see that the night was relatively calm. The enemy did not use its drones, but we continue to observe the presence of enemy tactical aircraft near Kharkiv and Kherson regions and other frontline cities.

Yevlash noted that the occupiers continued to drop glide bombs on populated areas.

Russia attacked Kyiv

As the city mayor, Vitali Klychko, said, air defence worked in the Kyiv region during the air alert. However, later, it was recorded that emergency services were called to the capital's Obolon district.

Later, he clarified that in the Obolon district, the fragments of the rocket fell on a residential building. There was a fire on the 8th and 9th floors.

The same information was confirmed by the Kyiv city military administration (CMA), clarifying that all the necessary emergency and rescue services are already working on the spot.

According to updated data, as a result of a missile strike in the capital's Obolon district, a multi-story residential building was previously damaged. A balcony on one of the floors caught fire there.

