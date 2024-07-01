Russia struck Dnipro with ballistic missiles at Jul 1 night, seven injured

In Dnipro, seven people, including a teenager, were injured as a result of a nighttime enemy missile attack on July 1. As a result of the explosion, the supermarket building and residential buildings were damaged.
Points of attention
- As a result of the missile attack on the Dnipro, 7 people were injured, including a 15-year-old boy.
- Russian troops used ballistic weapons to shell the city.
- The supermarket building and residential buildings were heavily damaged as a result of the rocket attack.
- The head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, clarifies information about the consequences of the enemy attack.
- Local media reported damage to windows in homes and a supermarket building due to blast waves in the city.
Russian missile attack on Dnipro
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration (RMA), Serhii Lysak, clarified that the Russian military used ballistic weapons to shell the Dnipro.
At night, explosions rang out in the Dnipro — the enemy aimed with ballistics. Seven people were injured in the city due to the Russian attack. Among them is a 15-year-old boy.
He also informed that one woman was hospitalized, and other victims would be treated on an outpatient basis.
The head of the administration added that the information about the consequences of the enemy missile attack on the Dnipro is still being clarified.
What is known about the shelling of the Dnipro
Earlier, it was reported that around two o'clock in the morning, explosions rang out in the Dnipro during a Russian missile attack. The Ukrainian Air Force Command stated that several missiles were flying towards the city.
Later, local mass media reported that in Dnipro, due to the blast wave, windows in houses were damaged. The supermarket building was also injured as a result of a Russian air attack.
