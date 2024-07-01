Russia struck Dnipro with ballistic missiles at Jul 1 night, seven injured

In Dnipro, seven people, including a teenager, were injured as a result of a nighttime enemy missile attack on July 1. As a result of the explosion, the supermarket building and residential buildings were damaged.

Russian missile attack on Dnipro

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration (RMA), Serhii Lysak, clarified that the Russian military used ballistic weapons to shell the Dnipro.

At night, explosions rang out in the Dnipro — the enemy aimed with ballistics. Seven people were injured in the city due to the Russian attack. Among them is a 15-year-old boy.

He also informed that one woman was hospitalized, and other victims would be treated on an outpatient basis.

A shop was damaged in a residential area. Roofs and windows in private houses and high-rise buildings were blown out, — said the head of the RMA.

The head of the administration added that the information about the consequences of the enemy missile attack on the Dnipro is still being clarified.

What is known about the shelling of the Dnipro

Earlier, it was reported that around two o'clock in the morning, explosions rang out in the Dnipro during a Russian missile attack. The Ukrainian Air Force Command stated that several missiles were flying towards the city.

Later, local mass media reported that in Dnipro, due to the blast wave, windows in houses were damaged. The supermarket building was also injured as a result of a Russian air attack.