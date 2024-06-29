Strike of the Russia on the Dnipro. 5 people are considered missing

As a result of the missile attack on the Dnipro on June 28, it is known about five people, whom the police consider missing.

As a result of the Russian strike on a high-rise building in Dnipro, 12 people were injured

The strike on the Dnipro occurred in the evening of June 28. The Russian occupiers attacked the city with a rocket, aiming at the nine-story building. Four floors were destroyed.

The rescuers spent the whole night sorting through the rubble of the gutted high-rise building. The rescue operation is ongoing.

In Dnipro, rescuers spent the whole night sorting through the rubble of a gutted high-rise building. According to the police, 5 people are considered missing. Sergey Lysak Head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA

According to the latest data, in addition to the 5 missing, there is one dead and 12 injured.

Among the victims is a seven-month-old baby who was poisoned by combustion products, as well as a pregnant woman.

Zelensky reacted to the Russian missile attack on a high-rise building in Dnipro

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called on the world to urgently provide Ukraine with anti-aircraft defense to protect against Russian missile attacks against the backdrop of a Russian weapon attack on a house in Dnipro.

Dnipro A Russian missile hit a residential building. Four floors were destroyed. Three people were injured. Rescuers, doctors, all services are already on the spot and provide all the necessary assistance. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted that only a sufficient number and quality of air defense systems, only sufficient determination of the world can stop Russian terror.