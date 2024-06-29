Strike of the Russia on the Dnipro. 5 people are considered missing

As a result of the missile attack on the Dnipro on June 28, it is known about five people, whom the police consider missing.
Points of attention
- As a result of the Russian attack on a high-rise building in Dnipro, 12 people were injured, including a baby and a pregnant woman.
- The rescue operation in Dnipro continues, the services provide all the necessary assistance to the victims.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyi called on the world to provide Ukraine with air defense to protect it from Russian missile attacks.
As a result of the Russian strike on a high-rise building in Dnipro, 12 people were injured
The strike on the Dnipro occurred in the evening of June 28. The Russian occupiers attacked the city with a rocket, aiming at the nine-story building. Four floors were destroyed.
The rescuers spent the whole night sorting through the rubble of the gutted high-rise building. The rescue operation is ongoing.
According to the latest data, in addition to the 5 missing, there is one dead and 12 injured.
Among the victims is a seven-month-old baby who was poisoned by combustion products, as well as a pregnant woman.
Zelensky reacted to the Russian missile attack on a high-rise building in Dnipro
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called on the world to urgently provide Ukraine with anti-aircraft defense to protect against Russian missile attacks against the backdrop of a Russian weapon attack on a house in Dnipro.
Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted that only a sufficient number and quality of air defense systems, only sufficient determination of the world can stop Russian terror.
