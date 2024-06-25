One injured after Russian today's strike on Kherson
One injured after Russian today's strike on Kherson

On Tuesday, June 25, Russian invaders attacked a residential quarter of Kherson, as a result of which a man was injured

The Russians hit a residential quarter in Kherson

It "arrived" in one of the apartments in the high-rise building. As a result of enemy shelling, a 72-year-old man from Kherson was injured, the report says.

A man in moderate condition was taken to the hospital by "ambulance" with a diagnosis of contusion, hand injury, explosive and craniocerebral trauma.

Russians attacked a police checkpoint in the Kherson region with a drone

Russian troops attacked a police checkpoint in the Kherson region with a drone. A law enforcement officer died.

As a result of a Russian drone attack, an inspector of the response sector of the patrol police of police department No. 1 of the Kherson district police department, a senior lieutenant of the police, was seriously injured on June 22 and died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital, the report says.

Oleksandr Chuhun began his service in 2007 in the State Automobile Inspection of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in the Kherson region. He served in various units, particularly in the "Kherson" special police patrol battalion and the special police battalion.

The 36-year-old deceased law enforcement officer is survived by his parents, a police officer wife, and a 12-year-old daughter.

