One injured after Russian today's strike on Kherson

On Tuesday, June 25, Russian invaders attacked a residential quarter of Kherson, as a result of which a man was injured
Points of attention
- As a result of an attack by Russian troops on a residential quarter in Kherson, a man was injured and was hospitalized with serious injuries.
- In addition, Russian troops attacked a police checkpoint in the Kherson region, which resulted in the death of a law enforcement officer.
- The deceased was 36-year-old policeman Oleksandr Chuhun, who was left with his policewoman wife and 12-year-old daughter.
- Similar attacks by Russian troops harm the civilian population and disrupt stability on the territory of Ukraine.
- These events indicate the need for international cooperation to ensure security in Ukrainian regions threatened by aggression.
The Russians hit a residential quarter in Kherson
A man in moderate condition was taken to the hospital by "ambulance" with a diagnosis of contusion, hand injury, explosive and craniocerebral trauma.
Russians attacked a police checkpoint in the Kherson region with a drone
Russian troops attacked a police checkpoint in the Kherson region with a drone. A law enforcement officer died.
Oleksandr Chuhun began his service in 2007 in the State Automobile Inspection of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in the Kherson region. He served in various units, particularly in the "Kherson" special police patrol battalion and the special police battalion.
The 36-year-old deceased law enforcement officer is survived by his parents, a police officer wife, and a 12-year-old daughter.
