One woman killed, two men injured after Russian strike on Kherson region

On June 24, Russian terrorists attacked the Kherson region with artillery and drones. A woman died, two men were injured.

The Russian Federation shelled the Kherson region

On June 24, the Russian army of occupation attacked villages in the Kherson region. As a result of the attack, a woman died, a man was injured in the village of Havrylivka, and a man was wounded and contused in Poniativka.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson RMA , announced this.

The tragedy happened in the village of Havrylivka. At the time of enemy shelling, the woman was in her own house.

Russian soldiers shelled Havrylivka of the Novoaleksandrivska community. A 71-year-old woman died in her own home as a result of an enemy strike. Oleksandr Prokudin Head of Kherson RMA

Later, the Kherson RMA informed that the occupying forces attacked a residential building in the village of Poniativka from a drone.

A 52-year-old man was injured in his own home. He received a contusion, a shrapnel wound to the neck, explosive and craniocerebral injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital in moderate condition. He is provided with the necessary assistance.

Later, Oleksandr Prokudin reported that a man was also wounded in Havrylivka. He is in the hospital. The Russians fired about 40 shells into the village.

The photo shows a house in Havrylivka, in which Russian artillery killed a local woman a few hours ago. In total, the occupiers fired four dozen shells into the village. It also became known about the wounding of a 63-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital with a concussion. Share

Russians attacked a police checkpoint in the Kherson region with a drone

Russian troops attacked a police checkpoint in the Kherson region with a drone. A law enforcement officer died.

As a result of a Russian drone attack, an inspector of the response sector of the patrol police of police department No. 1 of the Kherson RUP, a senior lieutenant of the police, was seriously injured on June 22 and died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital, the report says.

Oleksandr Chuhun began his service in 2007 in the State Automobile Inspection of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in the Kherson region. He served in various units, particularly in the "Kherson" special police patrol battalion and the special police battalion.