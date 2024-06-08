The Russian army shelled the Kherson region with artillery — there were casualties

On June 8, around 11:40 a.m., the Russian military launched an artillery attack on several settlements in the Kherson region.

As a result of Russian shelling, people died in the Kherson region

A local woman who was in her own house died as a result of the shelling. Information on other victims is being clarified, the post of the Kherson regional prosecutor's office says.

The prosecutor's office also reported that, based on this fact, a criminal case was opened on the violation by the Russian military of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

Later, the head of the OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported that the Russian army shelled the Dudchans of Beryslav district. As a result of shelling by the Russian army, a 60-year-old woman received serious injuries, which turned out to be fatal for her.

A Russian drone attacked a civilian car in the Kharkiv region — there are injured

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, an enemy drone hit a car in the village of Kozacha Lopan of the Dergachiv Territorial Community on June 7 at around 1:20 p.m. A 62-year-old driver and a 65-year-old passenger were in the car. The women were injured, and currently medics are providing them with medical assistance.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Also, Russian troops hit a car with a drone in the border Zolochiv community of Kharkiv region, three people were injured.

In the village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Bogoduhiv district, two local volunteers were injured as a result of an enemy drone hitting their car: a 56-year-old man and his 54-year-old wife. Their 18-year-old son also sought medical help.