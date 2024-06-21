Ukraine home back four children from Russia-occupied part of Kherson region

Another seven Ukrainian children who lived in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region were returned home.
- Three boys and four girls were returned from the occupation.
- The day before, seven more Ukrainian children, aged from 4 months to 13 years, returned from the still-occupied communities of the Kherson region.
- The documentary "Abducted Childhood" reveals the truth about the abduction of Ukrainian children by the Russian occupation, showing the real stories of the victims.
- Children who have returned to Ukraine receive the necessary help and support after a difficult stay in Russian captivity and torture.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson RMA , said that seven more children were returned from the so-far occupied communities of the Kherson Region.
According to him, three boys and four girls returned to the territory of Ukraine.
What is known about Russia's abduction of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine
In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Abducted Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.
The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.
