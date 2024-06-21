Ukraine home back four children from Russia-occupied part of Kherson region

Another seven Ukrainian children who lived in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region were returned home.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson RMA , said that seven more children were returned from the so-far occupied communities of the Kherson Region.

According to him, three boys and four girls returned to the territory of Ukraine.

Children — from 4 months to 13 years. They have overcome a long and difficult path. The main thing is that now the children are safe, they are getting all the necessary help, — noted Prokudin. Share

