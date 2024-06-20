Ukraine returns 10 children from Russia's temporarily occupied territories

Another ten Ukrainian children who lived in the territories temporarily occupied by Russia were returned home.

According to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, ten children were returned home from the Russian-occupied territories of Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Currently, children in the territory controlled by Ukraine are "recovering from the horrors experienced by the occupying authorities."

The scale of forced mobilisation is impressive — according to the returnees, without a Russian passport you cannot do anything or get medical help. The children saw with their own eyes how the Russians carried out groundless searches in their homes, Lubinets informs. Share

According to the human rights representative of the Verkhovna Rada, the mother of one of the boys reported that they had to live in a house damaged by a Russian projectile.

"The new government" forced children to go to Russian school and sing the national anthem of the country every Monday, which brought destruction, fear and disorder. Fortunately, some managed to get Ukrainian education online, but parents were threatened that in this case their children would be taken away, Lubinets said. Share

What is known about Russia's abduction of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine

In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Abducted Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.