Ukraine returns 10 children from Russia's temporarily occupied territories

Another ten Ukrainian children who lived in the territories temporarily occupied by Russia were returned home.
Points of attention
- Children in the territory under the control of Ukraine are recovering from the horrors experienced through searches and forced mobilization.
- The Russian occupation authorities used to force children to go to a Russian school and sing the Russian national anthem.
- The documentary "Mutilated Childhood" reveals the truth about the abduction of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories and victims of the war.
- The film highlights the real stories of children and families who suffered from Russia's actions against Ukraine and their recovery after torture and abductions.
10 Ukrainian children were returned from the occupation
According to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, ten children were returned home from the Russian-occupied territories of Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.
Currently, children in the territory controlled by Ukraine are "recovering from the horrors experienced by the occupying authorities."
According to the human rights representative of the Verkhovna Rada, the mother of one of the boys reported that they had to live in a house damaged by a Russian projectile.
What is known about Russia's abduction of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine
In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Abducted Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.
The heroes of the documentary went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.
