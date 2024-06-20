Ukraine returns 10 children from Russia's temporarily occupied territories
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine returns 10 children from Russia's temporarily occupied territories

Dmytro Lubinets
child
Читати українською

Another ten Ukrainian children who lived in the territories temporarily occupied by Russia were returned home.

Points of attention

 

  • Children in the territory under the control of Ukraine are recovering from the horrors experienced through searches and forced mobilization.
  • The Russian occupation authorities used to force children to go to a Russian school and sing the Russian national anthem.
  • The documentary "Mutilated Childhood" reveals the truth about the abduction of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories and victims of the war.
  • The film highlights the real stories of children and families who suffered from Russia's actions against Ukraine and their recovery after torture and abductions.

10 Ukrainian children were returned from the occupation

According to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, ten children were returned home from the Russian-occupied territories of Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Currently, children in the territory controlled by Ukraine are "recovering from the horrors experienced by the occupying authorities."

The scale of forced mobilisation is impressive — according to the returnees, without a Russian passport you cannot do anything or get medical help. The children saw with their own eyes how the Russians carried out groundless searches in their homes, Lubinets informs.

According to the human rights representative of the Verkhovna Rada, the mother of one of the boys reported that they had to live in a house damaged by a Russian projectile.

"The new government" forced children to go to Russian school and sing the national anthem of the country every Monday, which brought destruction, fear and disorder. Fortunately, some managed to get Ukrainian education online, but parents were threatened that in this case their children would be taken away, Lubinets said.

What is known about Russia's abduction of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine

In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Abducted Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the documentary went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians offer money to abducted Ukrainian children for moving to Russia — The Independent
Russians offer money to abducted Ukrainian children for moving to Russia — The Independent
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's ombudsman: Peace Summit brought Ukraine closer to POW's return and abducted children from Russia
Dmytro Lubinets
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
EU joins International Coalition for return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia
European Union
EU joins International Coalition for return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?