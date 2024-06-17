Ukraine's ombudsman: Peace Summit brought Ukraine closer to POW's return and abducted children from Russia

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, announced that the issue of returning Ukrainian prisoners of war and abducted children from Russia was successfully discussed at the peace summit session in closed session.
Points of attention
- During the Peace Summit, the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war and abducted children from Russia was discussed in a closed session.
- The participants of the summit expressed optimism regarding the return of children and prisoners of war from the Russian Federation.
- Many countries supported the idea of putting pressure on Russia by introducing sanctions and oil and gas embargoes.
- New pressure methods on Russia to force it to comply with international humanitarian law were discussed.
- Despite the communique's technical nuances, the peace summit in Switzerland was a huge diplomatic breakthrough for Ukraine.
What is known about the progress in the issue of the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war and kidnapped children from Russia
According to him, the results of the frank discussion give reason for restrained optimism on the issue of the return of Ukrainian children, prisoners of war and civilians kidnapped by Russia.
The Ombudsman noted that the closed-door discussion allowed the representatives of many countries to express themselves openly, particularly states friendly to Russia.
He added that not only mechanisms for the return of Ukrainian citizens detained by Russia were discussed, but also new ways of putting pressure on the aggressor country.
How the Peace Summit will facilitate the return of Ukrainian children, prisoners of war and civilian Ukrainians from Russia
The Ombudsman emphasised that there are specific methods of pressure that will force Russia to return to the procedures of exchanging prisoners of war and returning kidnapped Ukrainian children.
Lubinets summarised that the peace summit in Switzerland, where 101 international delegations were present, was a substantial diplomatic breakthrough for Ukraine.
