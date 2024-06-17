Ukraine's ombudsman: Peace Summit brought Ukraine closer to POW's return and abducted children from Russia

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, announced that the issue of returning Ukrainian prisoners of war and abducted children from Russia was successfully discussed at the peace summit session in closed session.

What is known about the progress in the issue of the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war and kidnapped children from Russia

According to him, the results of the frank discussion give reason for restrained optimism on the issue of the return of Ukrainian children, prisoners of war and civilians kidnapped by Russia.

The Ombudsman noted that the closed-door discussion allowed the representatives of many countries to express themselves openly, particularly states friendly to Russia.

By the way, it is unexpected that some countries, which traditionally have good relations with the Russian Federation, have for the first time declared that they are ready to offer their communication channels with the Russian side. I cannot name these countries yet, but I will say frankly that we did not expect exactly such countries, such positions, — emphasised Lubinets. Share

He added that not only mechanisms for the return of Ukrainian citizens detained by Russia were discussed, but also new ways of putting pressure on the aggressor country.

One of the public results, about which we can say that many countries directly said in their statements, that indeed the actions of the Russian Federation have all the signs of a war crime as genocide, — noted Lubinets. Share

How the Peace Summit will facilitate the return of Ukrainian children, prisoners of war and civilian Ukrainians from Russia

The Ombudsman emphasised that there are specific methods of pressure that will force Russia to return to the procedures of exchanging prisoners of war and returning kidnapped Ukrainian children.

When countries will move from diplomatic statements to real sanctions pressure on the Russian economy. For example, it is quite likely that at one of the following summits or meetings it may be proposed: either the Russian Federation returns to the implementation of the UN charter and the entire system of international humanitarian law, or most countries decide to apply an embargo on the purchase of Russian oil and gas. After such a decision, how long will the Russian economy last? I think it will definitely not be years or even months, — emphasised the representative of the Verkhovna Rada. Share

Lubinets summarised that the peace summit in Switzerland, where 101 international delegations were present, was a substantial diplomatic breakthrough for Ukraine.