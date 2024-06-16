According to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, if Russia was interested in exchanging prisoners of war, they would take place.
- Russia blocks the exchange of prisoners with Ukraine due to lack of interest in the exchange of prisoners of war, as noted by Dmytro Lubinets.
- Ukraine continuously initiates efforts for the exchange of prisoners, while Russia attempts to shift responsibility through propaganda tactics.
- Lubinets highlights the establishment of international platforms and coalitions to support the return of captured military and civilian hostages, emphasizing Ukraine's active participation and need for international assistance.
- The strained relations between Ukraine and Russia are deepened by the unresolved issue of prisoner exchanges, underscoring the importance of ongoing efforts to address this conflict.
- Lubinets dismisses Russia's accusations against Ukraine regarding the disruption of prisoner-of-war exchanges, refuting them as propaganda and emphasizing Ukraine's willingness to engage in exchanges and seek new initiatives.
The ombudsman noted that Russia's attempts to shift responsibility to Ukraine for blocking the exchange of prisoners of war are complete propaganda.
Lubinets emphasized that Ukraine has never refused to hold exchanges and, in addition, constantly comes up with new initiatives regarding their holding.
The official also called the attempts of the invaders to blame Ukraine for the failure of the next exchange of prisoners as absolute propaganda of the Russian Federation.
At the same time, he added that a number of countries help Ukraine in the matter of exchanges of military prisoners.
The ombudsman also emphasized that he has repeatedly appealed to Russia regarding the return of the bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers.
Russia hides information about the Il-76 crash near Belgorod
According to him, there is still no information about the Il-76 plane that crashed near Belgorod and was allegedly carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war.
The ombudsman noted that there are similar moments with the mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka.
The Ombudsman reminded that this year the first constituent meeting of the international platform for the return of civilian hostages was held, where more than 40 countries and international organizations were represented.
Many partners are involved in tracking the return of abducted children.
This item from the Peace Formula is included in the list of issues discussed at the first Peace Summit in Switzerland.
