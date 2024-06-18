EU joins International Coalition for return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

The European Union became an observer in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

Russia uses Ukrainian children as weapons

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, announced this.

In line with the discussions during the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, the EU became an observer of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. Now is the time to act & bring back all the thousands of forcibly transferred & deported Ukrainian children. Josep Borrell Representative of the EU for foreign affairs

He also added that the use of children as weapons must be stopped immediately.

What is known about the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children abducted by Russia

The International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children began its work on February 2, 2024. Ukraine and Canada co-chair the coalition.

The coalition will focus on facilitating the return of Ukrainian children.

It is, in particular, about identifying the whereabouts of illegally deported and forcibly displaced children, developing mechanisms for their return, and participating in relevant diplomatic negotiations.

As of the end of spring, 37 countries were in the coalition for the return of Ukrainian children illegally stolen by Russia. Later, Greece joined them.

Why it is important to watch the movie "Abducted Childhood"

Over a year ago, the Online.UA documentary "Abducted Childhood" was released.

In the center of the plot is the theme of Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as comments from leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.