EU joins International Coalition for return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

The European Union became an observer in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.
Points of attention
- The international coalition focuses on the search and return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia.
- The international community has joined efforts to return Ukrainian children who were deprived of their parents and loved ones by Russia during the war in Ukraine.
- The documentary "Abducted Childhood" depicts the plight of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia from the temporarily occupied territories.
Russia uses Ukrainian children as weapons
The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, announced this.
He also added that the use of children as weapons must be stopped immediately.
What is known about the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children abducted by Russia
The International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children began its work on February 2, 2024. Ukraine and Canada co-chair the coalition.
The coalition will focus on facilitating the return of Ukrainian children.
It is, in particular, about identifying the whereabouts of illegally deported and forcibly displaced children, developing mechanisms for their return, and participating in relevant diplomatic negotiations.
As of the end of spring, 37 countries were in the coalition for the return of Ukrainian children illegally stolen by Russia. Later, Greece joined them.
Why it is important to watch the movie "Abducted Childhood"
Over a year ago, the Online.UA documentary "Abducted Childhood" was released.
In the center of the plot is the theme of Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
The film contains real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as comments from leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.
The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-