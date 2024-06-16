The Russians offered kidnapped Ukrainian children money to move to the Russian Federation — The Independent

The Russian occupiers, after abducting Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories, offered them 100,000 rubles to move to Russian cities of their choice.

How the Russian Federation tried to motivate kidnapped Ukrainian children to move to the Russian Federation

In the article, British newspaper journalist Tom Watling tells the story of five teenagers who were taken by the occupiers to Russia or the occupied territory before they were eventually rescued and returned to Ukraine.

He spoke with five Ukrainian teenagers aged 12 to 17, who talked about their experiences in Russian "recreation camps".

In a conversation with a journalist, 16-year-old Lisa Batsura said that once a Russian official came to the class and offered each child 100,000 rubles "to move to any Russian city" they choose.

According to reports, two out of five children spent at least four months in "recreation camps" in the occupied territories of the Kherson region and Crimea. Three of them stayed there for more than eight months. All five children were saved by the Save Ukraine charity.

About 20,000 Ukrainian children have been sent to "recreation camps" since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, according to Ukrainian officials. Almost a quarter of those captured are orphans and children left without parental care.

According to the Ukrainian government, more than 70 camps for forced "re-education" of children have been discovered, including in Belarus, occupied Crimea, and even in the Far East of Russia.

As the publication notes, the issue of returning these abducted children to Ukraine will be a key issue at the peace summit in Switzerland, which is taking place this weekend.

Commenting on the investigation, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubynets said that the Russians are doing everything to block the return of tens of thousands of Ukrainian children.

We will remind that the British business magazine Financial Times found 4 new questionnaires of kidnapped Ukrainian children on Russian adoption sites.

Why it is important to watch the movie "Mutilated Childhood"

A year ago, the Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" was released.

In the center of the plot is the theme of Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments of leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.