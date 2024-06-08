In an interview with Online.UA, the platoon commander of the 23rd OBSP of the ZSU, Elshad "Khohol" Nurusov, said that the main motivation of the Russian invaders in the war against Ukraine is money, not the ambitions of dictator Vladimir Putin.

A normal person will not go to war for money

Information is spreading among the population of the Russian Federation that volunteers who fight on the side of Ukraine do so only for money.

No, I think a normal person will not go to war for money. A normal person, if he understands that he is a person, will not fight for money. Elshad "Khohol" Nurusov Platoon commander of the 23rd OBSP of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to Elshad "Khokhla" Nurusov, his acquaintance works as a nurse in Russia. The woman claims that the Russian military is ready to kill even children for money.

She works in a hospital, a military hospital. He says that even men without legs and arms are brought here. Military RF immediately asks for money, where is his bank card. He has no honor. He is ready to kill even children for money. Share

The platoon commander of the Armed Forces revealed the motivation of the Azerbaijanis in the war with the Russian Federation

As Elshad Nurusov notes, as of today, he knows of more than a thousand Azerbaijanis who are fighting for the independence of the Ukrainian people.

In addition, he emphasized that over the last 10 years of the war, more than 80 of his compatriots gave their lives, stopping the Russian invaders on the battlefield.

The motivation is there because in 1992, when we had a hard time, we had a war, only Ukraine helped us. We have three people who are citizens of Ukraine, heroes of Azerbaijan. And I have loved Ukraine for a very long time. We are obliged to support each other for the truth. And where there is truth, you have to stand there. Because the truth will always win. Elshad "Khohol" Nurusov Platoon commander of the 23rd OBSP of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Why did Elshad Nurusov get the call sign "Khokhol"

According to the commander, such an interesting call sign was once given to him by the late chief of staff.

First of all, this was due to the fact that Elshad Nurusov does everything the way real Ukrainians are used to doing.

