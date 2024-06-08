In an interview with Online.UA, the platoon commander of the 23rd OBSP of the ZSU, Elshad "Khohol" Nurusov, said that the main motivation of the Russian invaders in the war against Ukraine is money, not the ambitions of dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- The commander of the 23rd OBSP of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "Khokhol" Nurusov said that a normal person would not go to war for money.
- Azerbaijanis are fighting for the independence of Ukraine because of the deep friendship and help that our state has provided to their country.
- More than a thousand Azerbaijanis support the Ukrainians in the fight against the Russian invaders, giving their lives on the battlefield.
- The truth will always win, so it is important to support each other in this fight.
A normal person will not go to war for money
Information is spreading among the population of the Russian Federation that volunteers who fight on the side of Ukraine do so only for money.
According to Elshad "Khokhla" Nurusov, his acquaintance works as a nurse in Russia. The woman claims that the Russian military is ready to kill even children for money.
The platoon commander of the Armed Forces revealed the motivation of the Azerbaijanis in the war with the Russian Federation
As Elshad Nurusov notes, as of today, he knows of more than a thousand Azerbaijanis who are fighting for the independence of the Ukrainian people.
In addition, he emphasized that over the last 10 years of the war, more than 80 of his compatriots gave their lives, stopping the Russian invaders on the battlefield.
Why did Elshad Nurusov get the call sign "Khokhol"
According to the commander, such an interesting call sign was once given to him by the late chief of staff.
First of all, this was due to the fact that Elshad Nurusov does everything the way real Ukrainians are used to doing.
This information is not correct, because the etymology of this word is completely different:
Khokhol [Old Tyur. 𐰚𐰸𐰆𐰞, tour. kokol] means "son of heaven" in Turkic languages. "Kok" means "heaven", "ol" means "son" or "descendant".
Katsap [Arab. قَصَّاب (ḳaṣṣāb)] means "butcher" in Arabic. As you know, this is how Russians are called in the countries of the post-Soviet Union for all the crimes they committed in different periods of their history.
