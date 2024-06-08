Only Ukraine helped us. The platoon commander of the AFU revealed the motivation of the Azerbaijanis in the war with the Russia

In an interview with Online.UA, the commander of the 23rd SSPB of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Elshad "Khokhol" Nurusov, told why hundreds of Azerbaijanis did not hesitate to defend the Ukrainian people after the full-scale invasion of Russia.
Azerbaijanis will never forget what Ukraine did for them
As Elshad Nurusov notes, as of today, he knows of more than a thousand Azerbaijanis who are fighting for the independence of the Ukrainian people.
In addition, he emphasized that over the last 10 years of the war, more than 80 of his compatriots gave their lives, stopping the Russian invaders on the battlefield.
Why did Elshad Nurusov get the call sign "Khokhol"
According to the commander, such an interesting call sign was once given to him by the late chief of staff.
First of all, this was due to the fact that Elshad Nurusov does everything the way real Ukrainians are used to doing.
What is important to understand is that Russian propaganda tries in every way to rewrite history and facts, which is why in most Internet sources the word "Khokhol" is found in the meaning of "a derogatory name for a Ukrainian".
This information is not correct, because the etymology of this word is completely different:
Khokhol [Old Tyur. 𐰚𐰸𐰆𐰞, tour. kokol] means "son of heaven" in Turkic languages. "Kok" means "heaven", "ol" means "son" or "descendant".
Katsap [Arab. قَصَّاب (ḳaṣṣāb)] means "butcher" in Arabic. As you know, this is how Russians are called in the countries of the post-Soviet Union for all the crimes they committed in different periods of their history.
