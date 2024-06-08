Only Ukraine helped us. The platoon commander of the AFU revealed the motivation of the Azerbaijanis in the war with the Russia

In an interview with Online.UA, the commander of the 23rd SSPB of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Elshad "Khokhol" Nurusov, told why hundreds of Azerbaijanis did not hesitate to defend the Ukrainian people after the full-scale invasion of Russia.

Azerbaijanis will never forget what Ukraine did for them

As Elshad Nurusov notes, as of today, he knows of more than a thousand Azerbaijanis who are fighting for the independence of the Ukrainian people.

In addition, he emphasized that over the last 10 years of the war, more than 80 of his compatriots gave their lives, stopping the Russian invaders on the battlefield.

The motivation is there because in 1992, when we had a hard time, we had a war, only Ukraine helped us. We have three people who are citizens of Ukraine, heroes of Azerbaijan. And I have loved Ukraine for a very long time. We are obliged to support each other for the truth. And where there is truth, you have to stand there. Because the truth will always win. Elshad "Khokhol" Nurusov Platoon commander of the 23rd SSPB of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Why did Elshad Nurusov get the call sign "Khokhol"

According to the commander, such an interesting call sign was once given to him by the late chief of staff.

First of all, this was due to the fact that Elshad Nurusov does everything the way real Ukrainians are used to doing.

Because everyone tells me: you are a real Khokhol. This is with their (brothers — ed.) words. Every time I hear it from the commander, from the guys. Son of Heaven, right? It is very pleasant for me. When they tell me — Khokhol. Of course, it's very nice, — admits the defender. Share

What is important to understand is that Russian propaganda tries in every way to rewrite history and facts, which is why in most Internet sources the word "Khokhol" is found in the meaning of "a derogatory name for a Ukrainian".

This information is not correct, because the etymology of this word is completely different: