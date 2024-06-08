On June 7, the Ukrainian military destroyed more than 1,200 invaders of the occupation army of the Russian Federation and dozens of units of enemy equipment.

What is known about the current and total losses of the Russian army

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.08.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 517,290 (+1,210) people,

tanks — 7843 (+9) units,

armored fighting vehicles — 15,105 (+9) units,

artillery systems — 13,533 (+36) units,

RSZV — 1095 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 834 (+1) units,

aircraft — 357 (+0) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 10945 (+59),

cruise missiles — 2277 (+7),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 18,484 (+68) units,

of special equipment‒ 2248 (+10)

What is known about the situation at the front

As of the evening of June 7, 65 combat clashes took place at the front.

The Russian invaders continued to terrorize the Kharkiv Region with airstrikes from their territory. In particular, from the Murom region (Russian Federation), the Russian aggressor struck four anti-aircraft missiles at White Kolodyaz, dropped three anti-aircraft missiles on Lypka and one anti-aircraft missile on Vesele. Ternove suffered two air strikes by sixteen NARs.

In the Kupyan direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks. According to preliminary data, the losses of the occupiers in this direction amounted to: 84 people killed and wounded, two tanks and two armored combat vehicles were destroyed.

In the Lyman direction, all eight enemy assaults were unsuccessful. Ukrainian soldiers control the situation.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried twice to attack the Defense Forces near Bilogorivka. Also without success.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian troops tried seven times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions near Kalynyvka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Ivanivskyi. All attempts were unsuccessful.

In the Pokrovsky direction, Russian invaders are attacking near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka, Sokol and Yasnobrodivka.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the number of attacks increased to nine. Our defenders repelled eight assaults by the Russian invaders. In the area of Vodyanyi, the enemy carried out an air strike with a Su-25 with ten anti-aircraft missiles.