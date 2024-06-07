Ukraine's Navy conducted large-scale drills in Black Sea waters — video

Ukrainian paratroopers of the Naval Forces conducted large-scale drills on the Black Sea coast.
Points of attention
- Paratroopers of the Naval Forces of Ukraine held large-scale exercises in the waters of the Black Sea.
- The paratroopers performed manoeuvres during the exercises and avoided the enemy fire, demonstrating their training and skill.
- The Russian army damaged the infrastructure in the port of Odesa, trying to strike civilian objects.
- The Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to defend Ukraine from the maritime direction, defending the country's economic and security interests.
- Ukrainian paratroopers decided to strengthen their readiness and increase the effectiveness of their actions in emergency situations at sea.
The Ukrainian Navy conducted large-scale drills in the waters of the Black Sea
Boats and their crews practised regrouping, complex manoeuvring techniques, and joint actions at sea.
The Russian army damaged the infrastructure in the port of Odessa
The Ukrainian Navy denied the information about the destruction of sea transport and noted that the Russian army damaged the infrastructure in the Odesa seaport.
The Navy press service noted that information on civilian casualties as a result of the attack by the Russian army is currently being clarified.
Ships and boats of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to protect Ukraine from the sea.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-