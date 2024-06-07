Ukraine's Navy conducted large-scale drills in Black Sea waters — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine's Navy conducted large-scale drills in Black Sea waters — video

Navy of the Armed Forces
navy
Читати українською

Ukrainian paratroopers of the Naval Forces conducted large-scale drills on the Black Sea coast.

Points of attention

  • Paratroopers of the Naval Forces of Ukraine held large-scale exercises in the waters of the Black Sea.
  • The paratroopers performed manoeuvres during the exercises and avoided the enemy fire, demonstrating their training and skill.
  • The Russian army damaged the infrastructure in the port of Odesa, trying to strike civilian objects.
  • The Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to defend Ukraine from the maritime direction, defending the country's economic and security interests.
  • Ukrainian paratroopers decided to strengthen their readiness and increase the effectiveness of their actions in emergency situations at sea.

The Ukrainian Navy conducted large-scale drills in the waters of the Black Sea

The landing group in combat formation was redeployed from one coast to another, performing maneuvers and avoiding enemy fire, while at the same time bypassing potentially dangerous areas, the report says.

Boats and their crews practised regrouping, complex manoeuvring techniques, and joint actions at sea.

In the finale, the marines landed on an unequipped coast in order to complete the assigned task, added the Navy statement.

The Russian army damaged the infrastructure in the port of Odessa

The Ukrainian Navy denied the information about the destruction of sea transport and noted that the Russian army damaged the infrastructure in the Odesa seaport.

Under the guise of trying to attack the ships of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Federation once again struck civilian objects, damaging the port infrastructure. Russia continues to do everything possible to block sea routes to the ports of Ukraine.

The Navy press service noted that information on civilian casualties as a result of the attack by the Russian army is currently being clarified.

Ships and boats of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to protect Ukraine from the sea.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces included two new Estonian boats — photo
Navy of the Armed Forces
The Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces included two new Estonian boats — photo
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers rescued from TOT during special operation "Flag"
DIU briefing
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian Navy debunks Russian fake of boats and ships destruction in Odesa
Navy of the Armed Forces
Warships

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?