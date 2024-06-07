Ukraine's Navy conducted large-scale drills in Black Sea waters — video

Ukrainian paratroopers of the Naval Forces conducted large-scale drills on the Black Sea coast.

The Ukrainian Navy conducted large-scale drills in the waters of the Black Sea

The landing group in combat formation was redeployed from one coast to another, performing maneuvers and avoiding enemy fire, while at the same time bypassing potentially dangerous areas, the report says.

Boats and their crews practised regrouping, complex manoeuvring techniques, and joint actions at sea.

In the finale, the marines landed on an unequipped coast in order to complete the assigned task, added the Navy statement.

The Russian army damaged the infrastructure in the port of Odessa

The Ukrainian Navy denied the information about the destruction of sea transport and noted that the Russian army damaged the infrastructure in the Odesa seaport.

Under the guise of trying to attack the ships of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Federation once again struck civilian objects, damaging the port infrastructure. Russia continues to do everything possible to block sea routes to the ports of Ukraine.

The Navy press service noted that information on civilian casualties as a result of the attack by the Russian army is currently being clarified.