The Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces included two new Estonian boats — photo

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine included two new boats, which were handed over by Estonia at the end of April this year.

What boats did the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine receive from Estonia

The press service of the Navy confirmed that the Estonians handed over patrol boats EML Roland (Р01) and EML Risto (Р02).

These boats are almost new. Both were adopted by the Estonian Navy in 2020. They were built by Baltic Workboats (BWB).

These boats are designed to work in extreme weather conditions and are quite maneuverable. They are armed with two large-caliber 12.7 mm machine guns and a remote-controlled FN Sea deFNder combat station (12.7 mm).

Now Roland and Risto have received new names - "Irpin" (already the former Risto) and "Reni" (Roland).

The command of the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces together with Estonian colleagues held a ceremony of raising naval flags on boats. Now they are officially in service and will perform combat tasks, including the protection of civil shipping.

Aid to Ukraine from Estonia

Earlier, Estonia provided Ukraine with Javelin anti-tank missile systems, howitzers, artillery ammunition, anti-tank mines and grenade launchers, mortars, vehicles, communication equipment, medical supplies, personal protective equipment (helmets, etc.) and dry rations.

In addition, Estonia not only provides weapons to Ukraine, but also cooperates with other countries to increase this assistance. Thus, field hospitals were handed over in cooperation with Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Iceland.