How many Russian submarines pose a danger to Ukraine — the response of the AFN

Submarines of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation are currently the most threatening for Ukraine

The spokesman of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, spoke about the current situation with the Russian fleet in the Black Sea and possible threats from it.

He said this on the air of a telethon, answering questions about how many Russian ships are currently in the Black Sea and are probably preparing for some tasks, and how many missiles are on board.

They have approximately 10 carriers in total. This number may vary depending on combat readiness. Of course, it can be said that there are still about 40 units that can be dangerous. But those who can directly use weapons, theoretically, on the territory of Ukraine, are carriers of cruise missiles. Among them are three submarines, each with four missiles on board. This is our project "Varshavyanka", the 636th. Dmytro Pletenchuk Spokesman of the Armed Forces Navy

According to him, now only they, among the carriers of missiles, are trying to leave Novorossiysk.

And, by the way, the last confirmed use specifically for the task of striking was from a submarine. When Zaporozhye was struck a few days ago. And so, in general, in more than half a year, only two applications of cruise missile carriers were confirmed. Share

How dangerous is Russia's Pacific Fleet for Ukraine?

Earlier, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the Kremlin is sending to war, in particular, the personnel of the Pacific Fleet.

Pletenchuk noted that the transfer of Russia's Pacific Fleet to the war against Ukraine would not be a surprise for Kyiv, and such a decision by the Kremlin could play against Russia.

According to him, if the Russians overturn the Pacific Fleet, they will expose part of their border.