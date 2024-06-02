Ukrainian Navy debunks Russian fake of boats and ships destruction in Odesa
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian Navy debunks Russian fake of boats and ships destruction in Odesa

Navy of the Armed Forces
Warships
Читати українською

The so-called Russian mass media spread disinformation about the destruction of ships and boats of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian army damaged the infrastructure in the port of Odessa

The Ukrainian Navy denied the information about the destruction of sea transport and noted that the Russian army damaged the infrastructure in the Odesa seaport.

Under the guise of trying to attack the ships of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Federation once again struck civilian objects, damaging the port infrastructure. Russia continues to do everything possible to block sea routes to the ports of Ukraine.

The press service of the Russian Armed Forces noted that information on civilian casualties as a result of the attack by the Russian army is currently being clarified.

Ships and boats of the Naval Forces of Ukraine continue to protect Ukraine from the sea.

Russia launched IPSO to disrupt mobilisation in Ukraine

Russian propagandists put in motion the creation and conduct of informational and psychological operations aimed at disrupting the mobilisation in Ukraine.

A significant part of the content in social networks depicts servicemen of the Armed Forces, allegedly employees of the TRC, and conflicts with them. These are the products of enemy information operations units, emphasising AFU Land Ground Forces command representatives.

The Ground Forces note that they received information about filming similar scenes for the Russian PsyOps in Ukraine's occupied territories.

It is emphasized that the Kremlin propagandists specially create video plots of poor quality to imitate realism.

Recently, several similar videos have appeared on the network and become widely distributed.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia plans huge fake news campaign in Ukraine, DIU warns
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia launched psychological operations during its offensive in Kharkiv region 2 months ago — analysts
Russian occupiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia activated large-scale PsyOp on Zelenskyy's legitimacy, Ukraine's watchdog group says
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Zelenskyy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?