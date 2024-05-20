Russia activated large-scale PsyOp on Zelenskyy's legitimacy, Ukraine's watchdog group says

Russia intensified its propaganda campaign around the issue of elections in Ukraine and the alleged "loss of legitimacy" by the Ukrainian authorities.

The Centre for Countering Disinformation (CCD) noted that Russian PsyOp information is being disseminated that after May 20, the term of office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will ostensibly expire, which automatically makes him illegitimate.

This is one of the key elements of the large-scale Russian PsyOp aimed at destabilising the situation in Ukraine.

In fact, there are no doubts about the legitimacy of the Head of the Ukrainian State, because in the conditions of a full-scale invasion and martial law, the election process is impossible by law and for security reasons, the CCD emphasises.

Article 108 of the Constitution states, "The President of Ukraine shall exercise his powers until the newly elected President of Ukraine takes office." Ukraine's international partners do not have any questions about the legitimacy of the Ukrainian government.

Fair democratic elections will be held in Ukraine immediately after the end of the full-scale war and the lifting of martial law.

Russian special ops "Maidan-3" against Ukraine is approaching its climax

The Intelligence Committee under the President of Ukraine officially warns that the "Maidan-3" special operation, which the Russian Federation is conducting against our country, will reach its climax in March-May 2024.

Dictator Vladimir Putin's team intends to:

to question the legitimacy of government decisions made in Ukraine after May 20,

spread panic moods and despair;

to artificially oppose civilians and the military,

put us at odds with our allies,

spread all kinds of "conspiracy theories" in society.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reported that it has lists of persons Russia can involve in spreading its narratives and influencing the socio-political situation in Ukraine.

