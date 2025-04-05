Trump is losing patience with Putin. What's really going on in the White House
According to Der Spiegel, US President Donald Trump is not going to wait forever for a ceasefire decision from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. It is possible that the US president will soon simply run out of patience.

  • The situation highlights the growing tensions between the US and Russia, with implications for global peace and security.
  • The next few weeks will be crucial in determining whether Russia is serious about achieving peace, as the US prepares for potential consequences of Putin's decision.

On April 4, State Department Secretary Marco Rubio publicly warned Russia that the US president would not tolerate delaying tactics from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for long.

According to the head of American diplomacy, we are currently talking about "weeks, not months."

We will know soon — in a few weeks, not months — whether Russia is serious about peace. I hope so, it would be good for the world.

According to the American diplomat, Donald Trump will in no way "fall into the trap of a series of endless negotiations."

Against this background, Rubio drew attention to the fact that Ukraine has already demonstrated its readiness for a complete ceasefire.

According to journalists, it remains unclear how Trump's team will react if Putin rejects the ceasefire proposal against Ukraine.

Options under consideration include new US sanctions against the Russian economy, as well as additional military aid to Ukraine.

