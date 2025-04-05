According to Der Spiegel, US President Donald Trump is not going to wait forever for a ceasefire decision from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. It is possible that the US president will soon simply run out of patience.

Trump began to suspect that Putin was fooling him

On April 4, State Department Secretary Marco Rubio publicly warned Russia that the US president would not tolerate delaying tactics from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for long.

According to the head of American diplomacy, we are currently talking about "weeks, not months."

We will know soon — in a few weeks, not months — whether Russia is serious about peace. I hope so, it would be good for the world. Marco Rubio Head of the US Department of State

According to the American diplomat, Donald Trump will in no way "fall into the trap of a series of endless negotiations."

Against this background, Rubio drew attention to the fact that Ukraine has already demonstrated its readiness for a complete ceasefire.

According to journalists, it remains unclear how Trump's team will react if Putin rejects the ceasefire proposal against Ukraine.