Estonian intelligence reports a sharp change in the situation on the front

Over the past week, the average number of Russian army attacks on the battlefield has approached 200 attacks per day. The Estonian Defense Forces emphasize that this indicates a significant increase in pressure on Ukrainian defenders from the enemy.

What is known about the situation at the front?

According to Estonian intelligence officials, they are currently not recording any signs of a decrease in military activity or preparations for a possible ceasefire on the part of Russia.

Moreover, it is indicated that the aggressor country is determined to make the most of the current situation by maintaining a high pace of offensives.

Right now, its key goal is to exhaust the Ukrainian Defense Forces before possible agreements are concluded that will limit the intensity of hostilities.

According to the latest data, the Pokrovsky direction, located in the Donetsk region, remains the main strike direction.

What is important to understand is that it accounts for about 40% of all daily attacks. Despite this, the Russian invaders have not achieved significant success on this section of the front for several weeks.

Overall, Russian forces have made little progress in populated areas. In this regard, they are trying to intensify their offensive beyond their borders in order to disrupt Ukrainian logistical channels, Estonian intelligence officials emphasize. Share

There have been no significant changes in other areas of the front over the past week.