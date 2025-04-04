DIU reports the destruction of an armored vehicle with “Kadyrov’s supporters” — photo
DIU reports the destruction of an armored vehicle with “Kadyrov’s supporters” — photo

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers hunted down another enemy "Tiger"
The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine officially confirmed the fact of the destruction of a Russian armored vehicle "Tiger" with "Kadyrov's supporters" in temporarily occupied Melitopol.

Points of attention

  • Fair retribution promised for war crimes against the Ukrainian people by the Military Intelligence Service of Ukraine.
  • Latest updates from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the successful military operations against Russian invaders in Melitopol.

Ukrainian soldiers hunted down another enemy "Tiger"

According to Ukrainian intelligence, on April 3, 2025, a Tiger armored vehicle belonging to the Russian army exploded on the outskirts of temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhia region.

The GUR draws attention to the fact that there was an enemy crew and a landing party of the occupation unit “Akhmat Vostok” inside.

According to the latest data, at least five "Kadyrovites" were successfully eliminated.

The Military Intelligence Service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people. Glory to Ukraine! — says the statement of the Military Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that over the past 24 hours, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,380 people.

In addition, Ukrainian fighters successfully neutralized seven tanks, 30 armored combat vehicles, 38 artillery systems, one MLRS, 72 operational-tactical level UAVs, and 66 units of automotive equipment of the Russian army.

