Ukrainian soldiers hit 9 areas of concentration of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked nine areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two UAV control points, two guns, and a command and observation post of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 4, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 04/04/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 920,950 (+1,380) people,

tanks — 10,528 (+7) units,

armored combat vehicles — 21,932 (+30) units,

artillery systems — 25,663 (+38) units,

MLRS — 1,349 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 31,669 (+72) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 42,841 (+66) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that on April 4, the 1136th day of Russia's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine began.

In total, 156 clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

On April 3, the Russian army carried out one missile and 104 air strikes, using one missile and 193 guided bombs.