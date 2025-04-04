Russian soldiers killed a civilian in Kostyantynivka

According to the latest reports, one person was killed and three others were injured in a new Russian attack on Kostyantynivka, in the Donetsk region.
- The victims of the attack in Kostyantynivka suffered mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, and fractures, with two individuals in serious condition.
- The assault by Russian invaders damaged multiple private houses, garages, power lines, and a gas pipeline, further exacerbating the situation.
Russia continues to terrorize the Donetsk region
The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on the situation in the region on Telegram.
Local authorities report that late on the evening of April 3, the Russian army covered Kostyantynivka with fire, probably from Smerch MLRS.
The victims were then hospitalized with mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, and a hip fracture.
According to the latest data, two of them are in serious condition.
It is also indicated that in the city, Russian invaders damaged the facades of 14 private houses and 1 apartment building, 12 garages, power lines, and a gas pipeline.
