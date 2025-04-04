Russia's attack on Kharkiv — death toll rises
Ukraine
Russia's attack on Kharkiv — death toll rises

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Kharkiv?
On the morning of April 4, the body of another deceased person was discovered under the rubble in Kharkiv - according to the latest data, the number of victims of the Russian attack has increased to 4.

  • The Russian army conducted a drone attack on Kharkiv, resulting in casualties and injuries among civilians.
  • The city of Kharkiv is facing the aftermath of the attack, with reports of fires and ongoing rescue efforts.

The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, and the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, spoke about the situation in the city and region on their social networks.

Kharkiv. The number of people killed in a drone attack has risen to 4. 32 people were injured.

The mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, officially confirmed that as of this morning, 35 people were injured.

As mentioned earlier, on the evening of April 3, the Russian army again attacked Kharkiv with strike UAVs.

A fire broke out at one of the impact sites.

At the time, local authorities said that 3 people were killed and 34 others were injured.

In addition, it was reported that rescuers continue to clear rubble, under which people may still be trapped.

