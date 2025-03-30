Reuben Johnson, a former U.S. Defense Department consultant and expert on foreign military affairs, sees strong signs that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is mobilizing forces to attack NATO. He knows that the window of opportunity to carry out such a plan is rapidly closing.

Putin is preparing to invade NATO

According to the expert, the illegitimate head of the Kremlin sees NATO's weakness and is also convinced that the current situation in Europe represents a window of opportunity.

Johnson predicts that Putin will make his next move as soon as possible before Russia's financial situation deteriorates completely.

Putin's move would be to attack through the strategically important Suwalki Corridor, which connects Russia's Kaliningrad with Belarus. Putin's rationale and "game plan" for seizing this corridor would be an exact replica of the invasion of Crimea in March 2014, the expert notes. Share

According to Johnson, the Russian dictator will want to take advantage of the tensions between US President Donald Trump's team and European leaders.

Putin hopes to seize this land bridge and end Kaliningrad's geographical isolation.