Baltic states fear Russia's ceasefire against Ukraine

The defense ministers of the Baltic countries are convinced that a ceasefire on the Ukrainian front will sharply increase the security threat to their region from the aggressor country Russia.

The Baltic States Do Not Believe That Russia Will Stop

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are convinced that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not stop at Ukraine after the Trump administration concludes a ceasefire agreement.

As it became known recently, the Kremlin has already planned to increase military production and additional troops along the borders of the Baltic countries.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur has already made a statement on this matter.

"We all understand that once the war in Ukraine is stopped, Russia will very quickly redeploy its forces. This means that the threat level will also increase significantly very quickly," he said. Share

An identical statement on this matter was also made by the Head of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense, Dovilė Šakalienė.

According to her, the aggressor country will use the time after the ceasefire to accelerate the buildup of its military potential.