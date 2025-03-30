Baltic states fear Russia's ceasefire against Ukraine
Baltic states fear Russia's ceasefire against Ukraine

Читати українською
Source:  Financial Times

The defense ministers of the Baltic countries are convinced that a ceasefire on the Ukrainian front will sharply increase the security threat to their region from the aggressor country Russia.

Points of attention

  • The Kremlin's plans to enhance military production and deploy additional troops near the Baltic states have raised alarm among Baltic defense officials.
  • The Baltic defense ministers emphasize the need for heightened vigilance and preparedness in the face of potential Russian military escalation following a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are convinced that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not stop at Ukraine after the Trump administration concludes a ceasefire agreement.

As it became known recently, the Kremlin has already planned to increase military production and additional troops along the borders of the Baltic countries.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur has already made a statement on this matter.

"We all understand that once the war in Ukraine is stopped, Russia will very quickly redeploy its forces. This means that the threat level will also increase significantly very quickly," he said.

An identical statement on this matter was also made by the Head of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense, Dovilė Šakalienė.

According to her, the aggressor country will use the time after the ceasefire to accelerate the buildup of its military potential.

They already have a huge, combat-trained army, which will become even larger,” said Dovile Šakaliėne.

