Subsoil Agreement. Where are the negotiations between Ukraine and the US heading now?

Official Kyiv will ask the American authorities to change the proposed agreement on minerals, since in its current version it is disadvantageous for Ukraine and will harm its accession to the EU.

The subsoil agreement is still under discussion

According to Bloomberg insiders, the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will ask the United States to make changes to the new economic agreement proposed by the Donald Trump administration.

First of all, Kyiv wants Washington to promise to increase American investment.

Anonymous sources claim that on March 28, Ukrainian officials held a video call with American colleagues, including lawyers.

This time, the Ukrainian side wanted to hear clarifications regarding the latest draft agreement.

According to another Bloomberg insider, Donald Trump's team did not object to the concerns voiced by Kyiv, especially regarding the potential conflict of the agreement with Ukraine's goals for EU membership.