Subsoil Agreement. The government has dotted all the "i"s.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has already handed over a draft economic agreement on subsoil to the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky — it is currently being worked on. It is important to understand that this is only a working version.
Points of attention
- Any public discussions on the agreement's text at this stage are considered detrimental to the negotiations and may hinder constructive dialogues with the US.
- The subsoil agreement was initially prepared for signing on February 28, but external factors such as public disputes prevented its finalization, highlighting the challenges in reaching a consensus.
The Cabinet wants to reach a consensus with the US
A statement on this occasion was made by First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.
She made it clear that the Cabinet is currently determined to reach a consensus on the minerals agreement with the US, so she asked the media to refrain from commenting.
According to Yulia Svirydenko, this is currently a working version of the document, which actually reflects the position of American legal advisors.
The Ukrainian authorities are forming their own position, and now the process has also been formalized.
She also emphasized that the Cabinet will present a public position to parliament when a consensus with the States is reached.
What is important to understand is that on February 28, the subsoil agreement was ready for signing.
However, a public spat between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House led to the document never being signed.
