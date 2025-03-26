Not Russia. US intelligence has identified the main military threat to the United States
Russia has lost its status as the main military threat in the eyes of the United States
Source:  Reuters

According to a report by US intelligence agencies, China is currently the key military and cyber threat to the United States. It allegedly has the ability to strike the country with conventional weapons, disrupt infrastructure through cyberattacks, and target its assets in space.

Points of attention

  • Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard highlights China's deployment of advanced military capabilities including hypersonic weapons, stealth aircraft, submarines, cyber warfare tools, and an expanded nuclear arsenal.
  • American intelligence warns about China's potential use of large language models for fake news, impersonation, and cyberattacks, raising concerns about the evolving tactics in modern warfare.

Perhaps the most worrying thing for Donald Trump's team is the fact that by 2030, the PRC will actively try to displace the United States from the position of the leading power.

In addition, it is emphasized that the Russian Federation, together with Iran, North Korea, and China, want to challenge the United States through deliberate campaigns to gain an advantage.

It is also stated that Russia's war against Ukraine provides "a wealth of lessons on how to combat Western weapons and intelligence in a large-scale war."

According to American intelligence, the Chinese army most likely intended to use large language models to create fake news, impersonate people, and conduct cyberattacks.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard made a statement on this matter.

China's military is deploying advanced capabilities, including hypersonic weapons, stealth aircraft, submarines, more powerful space and cyber warfare capabilities, and a larger arsenal of nuclear weapons, she stressed.

