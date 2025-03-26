According to the head of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), John Ratcliffe, Ukrainian soldiers will fight even with their bare hands if they do not receive conditions acceptable for a just and lasting peace.

CIA Director Believes Ukrainians Will Never Just Surrender

During hearings in the US Senate, John Ratcliffe drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian people and their level of resistance have been underestimated for several years.

I am convinced, based on my reflections and observations from an intelligence perspective, that they will fight with their bare hands if they have to, if they do not have conditions acceptable for a lasting peace. John Ratcliffe CIA Director

According to him, American leader Donald Trump seeks to end the war on terms that will lead to lasting peace.

Against this background, Ratcliffe assured that he and his team would do everything possible to support this goal of the US President.

The CIA director also added that Trump understands the danger that a Russian victory would pose, and stressed that in the event of "successful negotiations," neither side would be able to achieve their maximalist goals.