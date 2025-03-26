According to the head of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), John Ratcliffe, Ukrainian soldiers will fight even with their bare hands if they do not receive conditions acceptable for a just and lasting peace.
Points of attention
- The CIA is committed to supporting President Trump's goal of achieving lasting peace in Ukraine and acknowledges the dangers of a Russian victory.
- Successful negotiations are deemed crucial by Ratcliffe to prevent maximalist goals from either side in the conflict.
CIA Director Believes Ukrainians Will Never Just Surrender
During hearings in the US Senate, John Ratcliffe drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian people and their level of resistance have been underestimated for several years.
According to him, American leader Donald Trump seeks to end the war on terms that will lead to lasting peace.
Against this background, Ratcliffe assured that he and his team would do everything possible to support this goal of the US President.
The CIA director also added that Trump understands the danger that a Russian victory would pose, and stressed that in the event of "successful negotiations," neither side would be able to achieve their maximalist goals.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-