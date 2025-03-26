"They will fight with their bare hands." CIA Director spoke about Ukrainians
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

"They will fight with their bare hands." CIA Director spoke about Ukrainians

CIA Director Believes Ukrainians Will Never Just Surrender
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

According to the head of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), John Ratcliffe, Ukrainian soldiers will fight even with their bare hands if they do not receive conditions acceptable for a just and lasting peace.

Points of attention

  • The CIA is committed to supporting President Trump's goal of achieving lasting peace in Ukraine and acknowledges the dangers of a Russian victory.
  • Successful negotiations are deemed crucial by Ratcliffe to prevent maximalist goals from either side in the conflict.

CIA Director Believes Ukrainians Will Never Just Surrender

During hearings in the US Senate, John Ratcliffe drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian people and their level of resistance have been underestimated for several years.

I am convinced, based on my reflections and observations from an intelligence perspective, that they will fight with their bare hands if they have to, if they do not have conditions acceptable for a lasting peace.

John Ratcliffe

John Ratcliffe

CIA Director

According to him, American leader Donald Trump seeks to end the war on terms that will lead to lasting peace.

Against this background, Ratcliffe assured that he and his team would do everything possible to support this goal of the US President.

The CIA director also added that Trump understands the danger that a Russian victory would pose, and stressed that in the event of "successful negotiations," neither side would be able to achieve their maximalist goals.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump team rejects Starmer's plan on Ukraine
Trump team rejects Starmer's plan on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia was once again disgraced at the front because of its modernized T-90 tanks
What's wrong with the Russian T-90?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"It may take time." Trump assessed Russia's latest actions
Trump commented on Putin's actions

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?