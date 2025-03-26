Scandalous Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov has officially confirmed that Moscow and Washington are holding talks on Nord Stream. Against this backdrop, the Russian Foreign Minister would like to see US pressure on European leaders.

The US and Russia are still discussing Nord Stream

According to Putin's aide, there are still differences between Moscow and Washington.

Despite this, they say, there remains interest in restoring “normal energy security in Europe.”

Is this only in the interest of the US and Russia? There is talk of "Nord Stream". It would probably be interesting if the Americans used their influence on Europe and forced it not to give up Russian gas. But this is already some kind of surrealism. Sergey Lavrov Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Against this background, the scandalous Russian diplomat began to claim that "Europe and business are now paying several times more for energy than American business."