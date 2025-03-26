The revival of Nord Stream. Lavrov called on the US to put pressure on Europe
The US and Russia are still discussing Nord Stream
Source:  online.ua

Scandalous Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov has officially confirmed that Moscow and Washington are holding talks on Nord Stream. Against this backdrop, the Russian Foreign Minister would like to see US pressure on European leaders.

Points of attention

  • Influential European politicians like Robert Habek and Ursula von der Leyen oppose resuming Nord Stream.
  • Lavrov's provocative statements create further controversy around the Nord Stream issue.

According to Putin's aide, there are still differences between Moscow and Washington.

Despite this, they say, there remains interest in restoring “normal energy security in Europe.”

Is this only in the interest of the US and Russia? There is talk of "Nord Stream". It would probably be interesting if the Americans used their influence on Europe and forced it not to give up Russian gas. But this is already some kind of surrealism.

Sergey Lavrov

Sergey Lavrov

Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Against this background, the scandalous Russian diplomat began to claim that "Europe and business are now paying several times more for energy than American business."

Meanwhile, people like [German Economy Minister] Robert Habek, [European Commission President] Ursula von der Leyen, [German Defense Minister] Boris Pistorius, they all say that they will never allow Nord Stream to be resumed. They are either sick people or suicidal,” the Putin henchman cynically lied.

