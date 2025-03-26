Scandalous Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov has officially confirmed that Moscow and Washington are holding talks on Nord Stream. Against this backdrop, the Russian Foreign Minister would like to see US pressure on European leaders.
The US and Russia are still discussing Nord Stream
According to Putin's aide, there are still differences between Moscow and Washington.
Despite this, they say, there remains interest in restoring “normal energy security in Europe.”
Against this background, the scandalous Russian diplomat began to claim that "Europe and business are now paying several times more for energy than American business."
