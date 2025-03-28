Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children. The US has made a final decision

The US State Department has officially confirmed that it will provide short-term funding for an initiative to document data on Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. After that, the initiative is planned to be permanently blocked.

US gradually reduces aid to Ukraine

The authorities' decision was announced by a spokesman for the American diplomatic department.

What is important to understand is that this is an initiative led by the Yale University Humanities Research Laboratory that helped track thousands of Ukrainian children who were abducted by the aggressor country, Russia.

According to the latest data, it was decided to provide funding for a short period while the implementers of the Conflict Observatory program ensure the proper transfer of critical data on children to the relevant authorities.

The spokesman for the diplomatic department draws attention to the fact that this is "part of the standard procedure for closing programs that cease their activities."

It is worth noting that the closure of the program, called the "Observatory of the Conflict in Ukraine," was approved after Trump ordered a broad review to prevent what he said was a waste of American taxpayer money.