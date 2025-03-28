"Disgusting demands." Trump is trying to turn Ukraine into a vassal state
"Disgusting demands." Trump is trying to turn Ukraine into a vassal state

The subsoil agreement could turn Ukraine into a vassal state
Source:  The Times

The Times has carefully analyzed the new draft of the mineral rights agreement that US President Donald Trump's team plans to sign with Kyiv. The journalists concluded that the US demands have become even tougher and actually humiliate Ukraine as an independent and sovereign state.

Points of attention

  • American negotiators are seeking more concessions from Kyiv amidst ongoing hostilities with Russia, raising concerns about Ukraine's sovereignty and energy wealth.
  • Trump's pressure on Ukraine, amid Russian aggression, is questioned for its effectiveness in bringing a ceasefire and unlocking Ukraine’s resources for mutual benefit.

The subsoil agreement could turn Ukraine into a vassal state

According to journalists, Ukrainian representatives, who spoke on condition of anonymity, harshly criticized the new demands of the Donald Trump administration, as they go far beyond the agreement that was concluded in February.

Moreover, it is stated that they called them "disgusting" and that they would deepen Ukraine's dependence on the US, practically turning it into a vassal state.

Interestingly, the White House has been actively stating over the past week that the agreement will be signed soon, but in reality, the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is in no hurry to do so.

Despite the fact that Moscow shows no signs of ceasing hostilities in Ukraine, American negotiators are apparently trying to obtain even greater concessions from Kyiv, American journalists emphasize.

The Times points out that Trump’s pressure on Kyiv, while Russian missiles are flying into Ukraine, is not bringing a ceasefire closer and is doing nothing to unlock Ukraine’s energy wealth — neither for its own benefit nor for the benefit of the United States.

