Subsoil deal. Trump makes new statement

White House President Donald Trump has officially confirmed that Ukraine and the United States will soon sign an agreement on critical mineral resources. He also expressed confidence that he will be able to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- This development underscores Trump's commitment to ending the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine, emphasizing the significance of the rare earths deal with Ukraine.
- The agreement between Ukraine and the US on critical minerals signifies a strategic move towards boosting mineral production and strengthening international partnerships.
Ukraine and the US are preparing to sign an agreement
According to the American leader, he signed an executive order to "significantly increase" the extraction of critical minerals and rare earth metals.
The White House chief of staff also assured that he and his team are working "very well" on issues related to Ukraine and Russia.
As Trump noted, one of the things being worked on is signing a rare earths deal with Ukraine, which will happen "very soon."
Against this background, he stated that he does not give up his intention to end the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine as soon as possible.
