Subsoil deal. Trump makes new statement
Category
Economics
Publication date

Subsoil deal. Trump makes new statement

The White House
Ukraine and the US are preparing to sign an agreement
Читати українською

White House President Donald Trump has officially confirmed that Ukraine and the United States will soon sign an agreement on critical mineral resources. He also expressed confidence that he will be able to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • This development underscores Trump's commitment to ending the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine, emphasizing the significance of the rare earths deal with Ukraine.
  • The agreement between Ukraine and the US on critical minerals signifies a strategic move towards boosting mineral production and strengthening international partnerships.

Ukraine and the US are preparing to sign an agreement

According to the American leader, he signed an executive order to "significantly increase" the extraction of critical minerals and rare earth metals.

This is very important for our country, and as you know, we are also signing agreements in various places to unlock the extraction of rare earths and minerals and many other things around the world, including in Ukraine.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

The White House chief of staff also assured that he and his team are working "very well" on issues related to Ukraine and Russia.

As Trump noted, one of the things being worked on is signing a rare earths deal with Ukraine, which will happen "very soon."

(Ukraine — ed.) is of great importance in rare earths, and we appreciate that,” the American leader emphasized.

Against this background, he stated that he does not give up his intention to end the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine as soon as possible.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The head of US National Intelligence shocked the world with a statement about the relationship between Trump and Putin
US Director of National Intelligence calls Trump and Putin "very good friends"
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ceasefire. Trump announces new round of peace talks
Trump's team is preparing a new round of negotiations
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
An old trick. What's wrong with the Trump-Putin talks?
Trump and Putin may not have disclosed all their agreements

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?