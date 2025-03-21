Subsoil deal. Trump makes new statement

White House President Donald Trump has officially confirmed that Ukraine and the United States will soon sign an agreement on critical mineral resources. He also expressed confidence that he will be able to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Ukraine and the US are preparing to sign an agreement

According to the American leader, he signed an executive order to "significantly increase" the extraction of critical minerals and rare earth metals.

This is very important for our country, and as you know, we are also signing agreements in various places to unlock the extraction of rare earths and minerals and many other things around the world, including in Ukraine. Donald Trump President of the United States

The White House chief of staff also assured that he and his team are working "very well" on issues related to Ukraine and Russia.

As Trump noted, one of the things being worked on is signing a rare earths deal with Ukraine, which will happen "very soon."

(Ukraine — ed.) is of great importance in rare earths, and we appreciate that,” the American leader emphasized. Share

Against this background, he stated that he does not give up his intention to end the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine as soon as possible.