Ceasefire. Trump announces new round of peace talks
Source:  Fox News

New ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine are set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 23. This was announced by US President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

Points of attention

  • The main goal of the negotiations is to outline agreements, specifically focusing on a 30-day ceasefire covering energy and infrastructure in general.
  • Positive results are expected from the upcoming talks, with hopes that both Russia and Ukraine will agree to the ceasefire terms.

Steve Witkoff officially confirmed that the United States will be represented in Saudi Arabia by State Department Secretary Marco Rubio and President Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Walz.

According to him, the key goal of the negotiations is to detail the agreements, in particular regarding a 30-day ceasefire.

Against this background, the journalist asked Witkoff to comment on a possible cessation of shelling of energy infrastructure and targets in the Black Sea.

The latter began to claim that "the Russians now agree on both of these aspects."

I really hope that the Ukrainians will also agree to this… We, of course, have some details that need to be discussed, but it will start on Sunday in Jeddah and we will have a good conversation to achieve positive results.

Steve Witkoff

Steve Witkoff

Donald Trump's Special Envoy for the Middle East

In addition, he stressed that the 30-day ceasefire proposed by the States should cover "energy and infrastructure in general."

