Ending the war. Erdogan pointed to the "main" obstacle

How Erdogan's team assesses the current situation
Source:  The Guardian

Akif Çağatay Kılıç, foreign affairs advisor to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, explained to reporters what he believes is a key obstacle to establishing peace in Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Erdogan's team calls for constructive responses from all parties involved to achieve a ceasefire and work towards a peaceful settlement.
  • The 2022 negotiations hosted by Turkey and its willingness to continue mediating emphasize its proactive stance towards resolving the conflict.

How Erdogan's team assesses the current situation

According to an advisor to the Turkish president, one of the main obstacles to a peaceful settlement between Ukraine and Russia is the "loss of trust" between the two sides.

"The main problem is the loss of trust. Nobody trusts anyone," Akif Çağatay Kilic said in a statement on this matter.

What is important to understand is that it is official Ankara that plays a key role as a mediator in the negotiations.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan's team manages to maintain good relations with both Kyiv and Moscow, despite military support for Ukraine.

As is known, it was Turkey that hosted the 2022 negotiations and offered to do so again if approached.

The country's president recently called on the Russian dictator to "respond constructively" to the US's offer of a ceasefire.

What is known about the situation at the front?

