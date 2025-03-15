Russia plans to launch a new large-scale strike on the Sumy region
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the Russian army is accumulating forces in areas along the eastern border of Ukraine. It is there that the Russian occupiers are accumulating forces, most likely to strike a new blow against the Sumy region.

  • The Ukrainian government closely monitors the escalating situation, providing real-time updates to allies and urging collective action against Russian aggression.
  • The ongoing tensions highlight the critical need for diplomatic intervention and international cooperation to prevent further escalation and protect Ukraine's sovereignty.

According to the Ukrainian leader, he listened to the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.

The President officially confirmed that the situation in the Pokrovsky direction has been stabilized.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said that the operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation is ongoing.

Thanks to Ukrainian forces in Kursk, a significant number of Russian forces were withdrawn from other directions. Our troops continue to restrain the relevant Russian and North Korean groups in Kursk. Our troops are not surrounded, the head of state emphasized.

In addition, the Ukrainian command is closely monitoring the areas along Ukraine's eastern border, where the Russian army is accumulating forces.

This indicates a desire to strike at our Sumy region. We understand this and will counteract it. I would like all partners to understand what Putin is planning, what he is preparing for, and what he will ignore. The accumulation of Russian forces indicates that Moscow is going to ignore diplomacy in the future. Russia’s protracted war is obvious.

As the head of state noted, Kyiv is ready to provide the allies with all real information regarding the situation at the front, in the Kursk region, and along the border.

