Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the Russian army is accumulating forces in areas along the eastern border of Ukraine. It is there that the Russian occupiers are accumulating forces, most likely to strike a new blow against the Sumy region.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian government closely monitors the escalating situation, providing real-time updates to allies and urging collective action against Russian aggression.
- The ongoing tensions highlight the critical need for diplomatic intervention and international cooperation to prevent further escalation and protect Ukraine's sovereignty.
What is known about the situation at the front?
According to the Ukrainian leader, he listened to the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.
The President officially confirmed that the situation in the Pokrovsky direction has been stabilized.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said that the operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation is ongoing.
In addition, the Ukrainian command is closely monitoring the areas along Ukraine's eastern border, where the Russian army is accumulating forces.
As the head of state noted, Kyiv is ready to provide the allies with all real information regarding the situation at the front, in the Kursk region, and along the border.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-