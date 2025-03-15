Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, known for his pro-Russian stance, published a post on his social media titled "What the Hungarian Nation Wants from Brussels." It even lists demands regarding the future of Ukraine.

Orban continues to blackmail the EU

What is important to understand is that the post published by the politician is a reformulated list of "12 points" — a concise statement of the demands of the leaders of the Hungarian Revolution (1848–1849).

As it turned out, Viktor Orban "wants a Europe of nations," sovereignty, and "a strong veto for national governments," but he also "demands" that "Soros agents be expelled from the European Commission" and "corrupt lobbyists be removed from parliament."

Moreover, Putin's ally demanded to ban the "unnatural re-education" of children, as well as to protect the "Christian heritage of Europe."

The last item on Orban's list of demands reads: "Union, but without Ukraine."

It is worth noting that on March 15, Hungary celebrates the anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution of 1848-49.

It was during this period that radical transformations of the socio-political system of the Kingdom of Hungary took place, independence from the Habsburgs was declared, and a democratic state was created.

By the way, it recently became known that the European Union wants to deprive Hungary of its voting rights in the bloc due to constant blackmail and sabotage by Viktor Orban's team.