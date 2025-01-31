Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is threatening to veto sanctions against Russia in 6 months if Ukraine does not resume the transit of Russian gas by then.
Points of attention
- Hungary demands that the EU put pressure on Ukraine to preserve the transit of Russian gas.
- Official Brussels is not giving in to blackmail from Orban's team.
- The Hungarian leader threatens Kyiv with revenge over the decision to stop gas transit.
Orban continues to promote Putin's interests
The pro-Russian politician began to claim that official Budapest had recently received a guarantee from the European Union to resume the transit of Russian gas through Ukrainian territory.
What is important to understand is that on January 27, official Brussels was able to "press" Hungary and approve the continuation of economic sanctions against Russia, but with a concession to Budapest.
The parties reached the conclusion to adopt a statement with assurances from Hungary about its energy security.
It is worth noting that Viktor Orban's team demands that the European Union put pressure on Ukraine to preserve the transit of Russian oil, but the bloc is not succumbing to this blackmail.
Orban threatens Kyiv with revenge
According to Putin's henchman, the Hungarian authorities may take measures in response to Kyiv's decision to stop the transit of Russian gas.
Viktor Orban laments that Ukraine has not only stopped gas transit through its territory, but is also allegedly refusing to negotiate, while its decision threatens Hungary, Slovakia, and the entire region.
The Hungarian leader has again stated that he opposes Ukraine's rapid membership in the European Union — because it would ruin the Hungarian economy — and NATO, because it would lead to the Alliance's war with Russia.
