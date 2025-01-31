Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is threatening to veto sanctions against Russia in 6 months if Ukraine does not resume the transit of Russian gas by then.

Orban continues to promote Putin's interests

The pro-Russian politician began to claim that official Budapest had recently received a guarantee from the European Union to resume the transit of Russian gas through Ukrainian territory.

If the promise is broken, we will not only propose to end the sanctions, but we will end them. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

What is important to understand is that on January 27, official Brussels was able to "press" Hungary and approve the continuation of economic sanctions against Russia, but with a concession to Budapest.

The parties reached the conclusion to adopt a statement with assurances from Hungary about its energy security.

It is worth noting that Viktor Orban's team demands that the European Union put pressure on Ukraine to preserve the transit of Russian oil, but the bloc is not succumbing to this blackmail.

Orban threatens Kyiv with revenge

According to Putin's henchman, the Hungarian authorities may take measures in response to Kyiv's decision to stop the transit of Russian gas.

Viktor Orban laments that Ukraine has not only stopped gas transit through its territory, but is also allegedly refusing to negotiate, while its decision threatens Hungary, Slovakia, and the entire region.

Kyiv is no longer in the saddle so securely to afford this. If they remain aggressive and hostile, they will lose. We will eventually get angry and fight back. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

The Hungarian leader has again stated that he opposes Ukraine's rapid membership in the European Union — because it would ruin the Hungarian economy — and NATO, because it would lead to the Alliance's war with Russia.