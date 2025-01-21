Hungarian leader Viktor Orban continues to rage over Ukraine's decision to cut off Russian gas transit, and has even threatened that Budapest could retaliate.

Orban continues to cynically accuse Ukraine

The Prime Minister of Hungary made a new statement on this matter at a press conference during a visit to Bratislava.

Orban began to cynically lie that official Kyiv had not only stopped gas transit through Ukrainian territory, but was also allegedly refusing to negotiate.

Moreover, the odious politician added that this step is a threat to Hungary, Slovakia, and the entire region.

Kyiv is no longer in the saddle so securely to afford this. If they remain aggressive and hostile, they will lose. We will eventually get angry and fight back. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

Against this background, the pro-Russian politician did not forget to remind that he does not support Ukraine's membership in the European Union.

He cynically lies that this will somehow destroy the economy of Hungary and NATO, as it will lead to a war between the Alliance and Russia.

Fico also continues to promote pro-Russian narratives

Recently, Slovak leader Robert Fico baselessly began criticizing Ukraine and calling it an unreliable partner.

In addition, he lied that the head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, was traveling around Europe, "begging" and "blackmailing others."

The pro-Putin politician did not stop there and added that Russia has always been a reliable partner when it comes to energy supplies.