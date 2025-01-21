Let's get angry and fight back. Orban declared revenge on Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Let's get angry and fight back. Orban declared revenge on Ukraine

Let's get angry and fight back. Orban declared revenge on Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban continues to rage over Ukraine's decision to cut off Russian gas transit, and has even threatened that Budapest could retaliate.

Points of attention

  • A Hungarian politician makes cynical accusations against Ukraine and spreads pro-Russian narratives.
  • Orban and Fico are trying to discredit the Ukrainian leadership and justify their pro-Kremlin views.

Orban continues to cynically accuse Ukraine

The Prime Minister of Hungary made a new statement on this matter at a press conference during a visit to Bratislava.

Orban began to cynically lie that official Kyiv had not only stopped gas transit through Ukrainian territory, but was also allegedly refusing to negotiate.

Moreover, the odious politician added that this step is a threat to Hungary, Slovakia, and the entire region.

Kyiv is no longer in the saddle so securely to afford this. If they remain aggressive and hostile, they will lose. We will eventually get angry and fight back.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

Against this background, the pro-Russian politician did not forget to remind that he does not support Ukraine's membership in the European Union.

He cynically lies that this will somehow destroy the economy of Hungary and NATO, as it will lead to a war between the Alliance and Russia.

Fico also continues to promote pro-Russian narratives

Recently, Slovak leader Robert Fico baselessly began criticizing Ukraine and calling it an unreliable partner.

In addition, he lied that the head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, was traveling around Europe, "begging" and "blackmailing others."

The pro-Putin politician did not stop there and added that Russia has always been a reliable partner when it comes to energy supplies.

"I remember the situation in 2009, when I was in Ukraine, when I asked Ukrainian Prime Minister Tymoshenko to give us some gas from the reservoirs they have in the western part of Ukraine, I got the answer that they sent me to hell. These are typical Ukrainians," Fico complained.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
You will buy from Russia. Trudeau publicly threatened Trump
You will buy from Russia. Trudeau publicly threatened Trump
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Israel is ready to provide weapons to Ukraine, but there is a nuance
Israel offers military assistance to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump classified Spain as an ally of Russia — Madrid reacted
Trump made another serious mistake

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?