You will buy from Russia. Trudeau publicly threatened Trump

Canadian leader Justin Trudeau has urged new US President Donald Trump not to implement promised tariffs on goods from Canada, as Ottawa will reciprocate any decisions against it.
Points of attention
- Trudeau does not want to start a trade war with the United States.
- The Prime Minister of Canada recalled that his country is a reliable partner.
- Trump creates the Internal Revenue Service.
Trudeau is trying to stop Trump
As the Canadian Prime Minister noted, he and his team are aware of the new US president's plans to introduce tariffs and the Trump administration's decision to review bilateral trade relations.
Moreover, Trudeau publicly threatened that the US would buy "from Russia, China or Venezuela" if relations with Canada deteriorated completely.
He recalled that his country is a safe and reliable partner in an unstable world.
Trump will create a service to collect customs revenue
According to the new American leader, he intends to create the External Revenue Service to collect revenue from the large-scale tariffs that he has promised to introduce.
Donald Trump complains that the United States has "relied for too long on taxing a large population through the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)."
According to Trump, the States will start charging those who make money on them through trade, and "they will finally start paying their fair share."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-