You will buy from Russia. Trudeau publicly threatened Trump

Canadian leader Justin Trudeau has urged new US President Donald Trump not to implement promised tariffs on goods from Canada, as Ottawa will reciprocate any decisions against it.

Trudeau is trying to stop Trump

As the Canadian Prime Minister noted, he and his team are aware of the new US president's plans to introduce tariffs and the Trump administration's decision to review bilateral trade relations.

President Trump has said he wants to usher in a golden age for the United States. That will require more steel and aluminum, more critical minerals, more reliable and affordable energy sources — more of everything… Canada has all of those resources. Justin Trudeau Prime Minister of Canada

Moreover, Trudeau publicly threatened that the US would buy "from Russia, China or Venezuela" if relations with Canada deteriorated completely.

He recalled that his country is a safe and reliable partner in an unstable world.

"Of course, if Trump decides to impose tariffs against Canada, Canada will respond. All options are on the table," the politician emphasized. Share

Trump will create a service to collect customs revenue

According to the new American leader, he intends to create the External Revenue Service to collect revenue from the large-scale tariffs that he has promised to introduce.

Donald Trump complains that the United States has "relied for too long on taxing a large population through the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)."

Thanks to soft and woefully weak trade deals, the American economy has driven global growth and prosperity while taxing itself. It's time to change that. Donald Trump President of the United States

Photo: screenshot

According to Trump, the States will start charging those who make money on them through trade, and "they will finally start paying their fair share."