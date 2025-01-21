The Ministry of Finance notes that this year they expect 30.6 billion euros in budget support from the EU, including 18.1 billion euros under the G7 ERA loan from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.
What is known about EU financial assistance to Ukraine in 2025?
In addition, Ukraine expects to receive 12.5 billion euros from the EU under the Ukraine Facility program.
The funds raised will be used to finance priority items of the state budget in 2025 and 2026.
According to the head of the Ministry of Finance, Serhiy Marchenko, during his speech at the meeting of the EU Council on Economic and Financial Affairs in Brussels, the EU is currently the largest financial donor of direct budget assistance.
Since February 2022, and during this period, 45 billion euros have been raised to finance priority state budget expenditures.
What is known about the funds already received from the EU?
According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the budget has received the first 3 billion euros from the EU as part of the G7 assistance program from the proceeds from frozen Russian assets.
The funds received will be used to finance priority expenditures from the state budget.
In total, according to the Prime Minister, within the framework of the G7 initiative, Ukraine should receive 50 billion euros, of which 20 billion should be provided by the European Union.
