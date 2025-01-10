According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the budget has received the first 3 billion euros from the EU as part of the G7 assistance program from the proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

This is the first tranche of funds from the European Union, which are secured by income from Russian frozen assets, Shmyhal noted.

He emphasized that the funds received will be used to finance priority expenditures from the state budget.

In total, according to the Prime Minister, within the framework of the G7 initiative, Ukraine should receive 50 billion euros, of which 20 billion should be provided by the European Union.

In this way, we are implementing the principle "Russia will pay" and strengthening Ukraine's financial stability in 2025, the head of government emphasized.

How much more money can Ukraine receive from frozen Russian assets in the future?

According to the Ministry of Finance, in total, Western countries have frozen 210 billion euros of Russian assets.

Depending on the level of interest rates, the income from these assets is currently estimated at 2.5-3 billion euros per year.

The ERA provides for the allocation of $50 billion to Ukraine, which will be secured by future revenues from frozen Russian assets. The EU contribution is €18.1 billion (US$20 billion). It is expected that the funds from the European Union will arrive in installments until the end of 2025, the ministry stressed.

In December, Ukraine and the EU signed an agreement on the use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets. This mechanism will create a legal framework for servicing and repaying funds received by Ukraine, which could amount to up to €45 billion.

On December 24, Ukraine received a grant from the United States in the amount of $1 billion. For the first time, the state budget received funds secured by revenues from frozen assets of the Russian Federation.