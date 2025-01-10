According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the budget has received the first 3 billion euros from the EU as part of the G7 assistance program from the proceeds from frozen Russian assets.
Points of attention
- The EU transfers 3 billion euros to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets under the G7 program to enhance the country's financial stability.
- As part of future support, Ukraine may receive up to 50 billion euros from the EU and the US originating from profits of frozen Russian assets.
- Western countries have frozen 210 billion euros of Russian assets, generating annual income estimated at 2.5-3 billion euros, which will contribute to Ukraine's financial stability.
- A legal framework between Ukraine and the EU has been established to manage and repay funds received, potentially reaching up to €45 billion.
- December 2025 marks the deadline for receiving funds from the European Union in installments, aiding Ukraine's financial stability.
What is known about Ukraine receiving the first 3 billion euros from the EU from profits from frozen Russian assets
He emphasized that the funds received will be used to finance priority expenditures from the state budget.
In total, according to the Prime Minister, within the framework of the G7 initiative, Ukraine should receive 50 billion euros, of which 20 billion should be provided by the European Union.
How much more money can Ukraine receive from frozen Russian assets in the future?
According to the Ministry of Finance, in total, Western countries have frozen 210 billion euros of Russian assets.
Depending on the level of interest rates, the income from these assets is currently estimated at 2.5-3 billion euros per year.
In December, Ukraine and the EU signed an agreement on the use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets. This mechanism will create a legal framework for servicing and repaying funds received by Ukraine, which could amount to up to €45 billion.
On December 24, Ukraine received a grant from the United States in the amount of $1 billion. For the first time, the state budget received funds secured by revenues from frozen assets of the Russian Federation.
