Trump has blocked US foreign aid. Does this apply to Ukraine?

On January 21, it became known that US President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily suspending foreign aid programs. The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasizes that the decision of the new head of the White House does not concern Ukraine.

Trump did not cancel aid to Ukraine

The CPD team drew attention to the fact that messages are circulating online that the new US President Donald Trump has issued a decree suspending all US international assistance, including military assistance to Ukraine, for 90 days.

This is not true. In fact, Trump's Executive Order concerns international assistance within the framework of "Development Programs", which relate to the activities of UN agencies, peacekeeping initiatives, refugee support programs, etc., — emphasizes the Center for Countering Disinformation. Share

What is important to understand is that Ukraine receives assistance from the States within the framework of the following programs:

Presidential Drawdown (PDA), Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) Foreign Military Financing (FMF).

As the CPD team notes, Donald Trump's new decree does not apply to the aforementioned programs.

Trump made a new statement about Russia's war against Ukraine

Immediately after returning to the White House, the new US president emphasized that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky really wants to reach an agreement to end the war.

Donald Trump hopes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will also come to his senses and agree to peace talks.

I think Russia has big problems. Just look at the inflation in Russia... I would hope that he (Putin — ed.) wants to make a deal. He can't be happy that things aren't going so well for him. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the Republican leader, Putin is personally destroying Russia by continuing to wage a war of aggression against Ukraine.